Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

There are currently no suspects in custody; LMPD detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

