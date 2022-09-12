Coroner ID's man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264 overpass

LMPD says when officers found him, his wounds were fatal and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a victim who was found shot and killed under an overpass in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Gage Lankford, 31, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Lankford’s body was found on South Third Street by Fourth Division officers under the I-264 overpass around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not named any suspects.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

