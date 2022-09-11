Bullitt County Public Schools investigate student after 'threat'

Mt. Washington Police said they took swift action and determined the threat was not credible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools has responded following a potential threat from a student.

The school district south of Louisville sent a letter to parents informing them they had been made aware of a threat Saturday evening.

The said a student at Bullitt East High School made a post on social media with an image of the student with a handgun and captioned it “practicing for Monday.”

Mount Washington Police were able to respond swiftly and determined the threat made was not credible.

However, BCPS said they will conduct an investigation of their own and the student in question would not be present at school until that investigation is complete.

“It is important to remind our students of the expectations that are outlines in the student handbook and code of conduct as well as when you ‘see something, say something.’ The code of conduct is clear in prohibiting any type of threatening or harassing statements that undermine the safety of our school community,” Superintendent Jesse Bacon said in a letter issued to parents.

