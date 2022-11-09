LMPD: Man dies in Beechmont shooting

Police said the victim was found in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood.

Metro Police said their officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of E. Wampum Avenue, just west of Crittenden Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

LMPD said they don’t have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that could help their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

