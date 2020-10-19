x
Lynn Family Stadium launches non-profit to empower girls of color

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn from the Lynn Family Stadium have launched a new non-profit called 300 for 300 which aims to empower 300 girls to live their dreams. 

The first 20 participants from the launch received new laptops. They're also starting a 6-week masterclass program learning from artists, professors, and mental health care professionals who will help them dream big and make those dreams realities.

According to a release, The Seed is the official launch of 300 for 300 and will serve as a symbol of hope for a city in mourning and continue to inspire our community to heal and grow.

