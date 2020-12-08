Racing Louisville FC names first head coach in team's history

The National Women's Soccer League team that begins play in 2021 named Christy Holly as the team's head coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC, the National Women's Soccer League team that begins play in 2021 has named Christy Holly as the franchise's first head coach.

Holly has previous NWSL coaching experience and more recently had a hand in helping the United States win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup as an opposition analyst for U.S. Soccer.

“I would like to thank (United States Women’s National Team coach) Vlatko Andonovski and U.S. Soccer for their help in releasing Christy so he could join us,” said James O’Connor, Racing Louisville FC’s executive vice president of development who oversaw the coaching search. “Christy has a plethora of experience in the professional women’s game, and we are bringing in a well-rounded individual to coach our team.

Racing Louisville says Holly traveled extensively in advance of the World Cup, scouting potential rivals for the United States.

Prior to working with U.S. Soccer, Holly rose from assistant to head coach for Sky Blue FC, the NWSL franchise in Harrison, N.J.

“Within 30 seconds of speaking with James, he started talking about family and the importance of family,” Holly said. “He outlined where the club is, where the club wants to go and the type of people they want on board. We’re likeminded about the ambition to win and have a huge impact, not just in Louisville and Kentucky but the surrounding states. It’s all very appealing.”

The NWSL team will play home games at Lynn Family Stadium, also home to Louisville City FC.

Both Racing and LouCity’s daily operations will be based at a new training facility about two miles east of the stadium scheduled to open next spring.

“It’s first class, and I have no doubt in my mind that the club’s resources and facilities are going to be the best in the league,” said Holly. “The stadium’s the perfect fit for the NWSL, where we’re able to have a good crowd there and a full stadium feeling. We’ll generate a great atmosphere at games.”

Building on the momentum of its recent logo and colors reveal, Racing Louisville FC is nearing 3,000 season ticket members for its inaugural campaign.

