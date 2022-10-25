Louisville police need help finding PRP shooting suspect

According to LMPD, a man was found Tuesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Paradise Lane around 1 a.m., according to a press release.

Officers on the scene reportedly found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured man was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

LMPD detectives are currently investigating this shooting, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the Crime Tip Portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.