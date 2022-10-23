4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show

Police said during a Friday hearing for a man accused in a September homicide, four people jumped the courtroom barrier and chased him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom.

Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.

Police said when Wade was being escorted back to a holding cell, Joshua Whetstone, Monnetra Cain, Isaiah Smith and Joshua Smith jumped over the courtroom barrier and chased Wade into the hallway.

Police did not elaborate what led up to the incident but said it caused “alarm, annoyance and inconvenience to staff and citizens in the courthouse and stopped all proceedings.”

Police said pepper spray had to be used in the incident.

The four were charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations. Isaiah and Joshua Smith also face charges of assault and resisting arrest.

