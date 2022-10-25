Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized

Louisville Metro Police are searching for a suspect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release.

Officers on the scene reportedly found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, officials say.

LMPD detectives are currently investigating the shooting, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the Crime Tip Portal.

