LMPD: 2 juveniles in custody after police pursuit ends in crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday after a pursuit ended with a crash on the Gene Snyder.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said it started just before 3 p.m. near Preston and Caldwell when an officer spotted a vehicle stolen in a carjacking.

Police said the driver wouldn't yield to officers so the Air Unit followed the vehicle.

It eventually crashed into another car at the Dixie Highway exit on the Gene Snyder LMPD said.

The two suspects were taken to the hospital to be checked out according to the spokesperson.

Police said no one else was hurt.

