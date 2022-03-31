LMPD officer who punched man during protests cleared by department

Chief Erika Shields said the actions of the officers involved in the arrest of Denorver “Dee” Garrett "complied with policy."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer accused of punching a man at Jefferson Square Park in 2021 has been exonerated, according to the results of a Professional Standards Unit investigation.

In investigation files released Thursday, Police Chief Erika Shields said the actions of the officers involved in the arrest of Denorver “Dee” Garrett "complied with policy" and those officers will not face punishment.

Garrett was arrested on April 18, 2021, for "causing a disturbance to the public and causing a safety issue to motorists" on W. Jefferson at 6th Street, according to his arrest citation. When officers tried to detain him, they claimed Garrett resisted arrest, prompting one of them - Officer Aaron Ambers - to punch him in the head multiple times. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

Garrett was initially charged with disorderly conduct, but those charges were later dropped. He filed a lawsuit against Ambers, alleging wrongful arrest and battery.

While Shields said Ambers' actions "raise serious questions and are not consistent with LMPD training" in the PSU documents, she said the blame should not solely fall on him.

"As a department, we strive to do better and recognize that there were multiple factors which contributed to this incident and need addressing," she said.

The PSU files include several recommendations the department will follow moving forward.

The three sergeants involved in Garrett's arrest will be required to take counseling courses on de-escalation tactics and Shields said the entire department's de-escalation and force policies will need to be reviewed.

In addition, incoming officers who will work in patrol or tactical assignments will be required to take Jiu-Jitsu classes to give them a wider selection of "appropriate force" actions when making an arrest.

