Charges dropped against man punched by Louisville police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charges against a Louisville activist have been dropped, three months after a social media video showed him being punched repeatedly by a Metro Police officer during an arrest in Jefferson Square Park.

The attorney for Denorver “Dee” Garrett told WHAS11 News on Sunday they will amend their lawsuit now that charges have been dropped.

Garrett was arrested for disorderly conduct on Apr. 18 and video showed him punched while officers asked him to stop resisting arrest.

He said he never resisted arrest but having broad shoulders made it difficult for him to push his hands close behind his back. Garrett also showed a black eye following the incident.

Garrett later sued the department for wrongful arrest and battery.

