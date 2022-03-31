Indiana police investigating shooting at New Albany residence

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the two men had some sort of dispute at the residence before shots were fired.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday morning and left one man dead and another injured.

NAPD Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Conservative Street around 11:45 a.m.

Bailey said when officers arrived they found two men who had been shot, one of which police said was dead. The other man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Police said the second man's condition is unknown, however, he was conscious and spoke with officers at the scene.

"A preliminary investigation has determined there was a dispute between the men at the residence prior to the shots being fired," Bailey said.

Bailey did not say how exactly the shooting occurred or what had led up prior to the incident saying that "due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional information can be released at this time."

NAPD said it believes all parties have been accounted for and that "no threat to public safety exists."

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.