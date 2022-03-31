Investigation underway after man found shot inside vehicle on Bardstown Rd.

Police said the man was found inside of a vehicle on Bardstown Rd. near I-265, south of Fern Creek Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside of a vehicle south of Fern Creek late Wednesday night.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to Bardstown Rd. near I-265 after someone reported seeing someone injured.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Mitchell said the man's injuries are serious enough to bring in the Homicide Unit to lead the investigation. At this time, there are no suspects in case.

If you have any information, you can contact police anonymously by calling 574-LMPD or visiting the online portal.

