Man punched by LMPD officer during arrest files unlawful arrest lawsuit

Dee Garrett has filed a lawsuit against officer Aaron Ambers claiming unlawful arrest and battery after being charged during a demonstration.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a lawsuit obtained by WHAS11, local activist Denorver "Dee" Garrett has filed a lawsuit against Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer Aaron Ambers alleging wrongful arrest and battery.

Garrett was arrested April 18 for disorderly conduct after police said he was "causing a disturbance to the public and causing a safety issue to motorists" while carrying a wooden cross during a civil rights demonstration on W. Jefferson at 6th Street.

The arrest sparked demonstrations after a video surfaced on social media showing Garrett punched repeatedly as officers asked him to stop resisting arrest.

Following his release, Garrett said he was not resisting arrest, but said his broad shoulders made it difficult for him to push his hands close behind his back. He also showed a black-eyed that the lawsuit claims caused temporary blindness.

"I was defenseless," Garrett said in a press conference. "I told them I'm not resisting arrest, I'm not resisting arrest."

The lawsuit, filed by Garrett's attorney David Mour, alleges that Garrett was peaceful and did not disturb a "single soul" throughout the demonstration. The lawsuit claims Garrett and others were targeted by LMPD in an effort to suppress their rights.

Additionally, the lawsuit said officers, including Ambers, intentionally jostled Garrett to make it appear he was resisting arrest.

Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

His counsel is seeking compensation for all damage sustained by Garrett in the arrest, as well as a trial by jury.

The incident is currently under investigation by LMPD and a Professional Standards investigation has been opened.

