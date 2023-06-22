Several LMPD officers now certified EMTs to better serve the community

All LMPD officers receive basic tactical medical training, but this advanced training allows officers to better treat people in various trauma scenarios.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Often times police officers are the first to be on the scene when people are injured.

Thanks to a new program, Louisville Metro Police officers can now get additional medical training and become certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

All LMPD officers receive basic tactical medical training, but this advanced training allows officers to better serve the community and help treat people in various trauma scenarios.

"You know if someone gets shot in the femoral artery, they only may have 40 to 45 seconds until they bleed out," Officer James Fischer said. "So it might take us that long to get to the scene, so if we put a tourniquet on before EMS gets there, we may just save a person's life."

LMPD Officers are 1st on active scenes when citizens are hurt due to a variety of circumstances. They provide immediate lifesaving measures until the scene is safe for EMS. All LMPD officers get basic tactical medical training, but now we have officers who are EMT-certified.#LMPD pic.twitter.com/hisq7CIqlx — LMPD (@LMPD) June 22, 2023

As of Thursday, the department now has 10 officers who have received advanced TACMED classes and are certified EMTs.

"We wanna encourage others to be great, we wanna encourage others to actually make sure that they're doing exactly what I need for you to do," Interim LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Because guess what? That's another notch underneath LMPD's belt of public safety for our city."

These LMPD officers are now trained EMTs:

Officer Jeromy Lynton

Detective Scott Christman

Officer Austin Faith

Officer James Fischer

Officer Matt Gelhausen

Safety Director Officer Todd Richardson

