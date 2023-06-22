City files permit to demolish old LMPD Headquarters in downtown Louisville

The city has filed for a permit to demolish the old Louisville Metro Police Department Headquarters on West Jefferson Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say goodbye to this familiar building in downtown Louisville.

The city has filed for a permit to demolish the old Louisville Metro Police Department Headquarters on West Jefferson Street.

In March, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced plans to create a new LMPD wellness center and extra funding for the new LMPD Headquarters.

Right now, the department's officers are staying in the Edison Building until their new headquarters is ready.

