Kentucky musician, sheriff team up to raise money for 12-year-old girl battling leukemia

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — Country music artist Elvie Shane and Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins have joined forces to help raise money for a 12-year-old girl battling leukemia.

Alexis has been battling the disease for several months. Officials said she's received a bone marrow transplant and several other procedures since the diagnosis.

According to a news release, Shane and Chaffins made a video where they sang karaoke to "Country Roads" and included a 30-minute interview with Shane. The video serves as a catalyst for Alexis and her story.

"The courage and faith that Alexis and her mother have as they battle this is uplifting," Chaffins said. "Alexis can always be seen with her mom, smiling on social media and no doubt brings a smile to many knowing that she still has a rough road ahead of her."

“This is part of my job where I step outside my regular duties as Sheriff. I have a platform with a message that can reach many people and I intend to use that platform to make an impact on this special girl," Chaffins said.

He said their goal was to raise $10,000, with up to $5,000 being matched by the GCSO and Leitchfield PD’s fund “Behind the Badge”. All of the money raised will go directly toward Alexis to use for whatever she wants.

If you would like to donate to Alexis, click here. Please put Team Alexis in the memo section if you wish to donate to her. Otherwise, the donation will go into the general account of "Behind the Badge" and will be used for other endeavors in Grayson County.

Donations may also be mailed or dropped off at the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, located at 117 S. Main St., Leitchfield, KY 42754.

