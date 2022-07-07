Louisville man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for dealing drugs in Indiana

In total, law enforcement officers seized approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine during four drug transactions since 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Anthony Shanklin was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on July 6 for trafficking drugs in Indiana.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a Department of Justice press release, New Albany Police and the FBI began investigating Shanklin's drug trafficking in 2021.

Shanklin brought methamphetamine from Louisville to sell to the Beechwood Public Housing area in New Albany on May 3, 2021, and on three additional occasions before his arrest, authorities said.

Since 2021, he allegedly trafficked in methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana and THC edibles.

In total, law enforcement officers seized approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine during four drug transactions.

U.S. District Chief Judge Tonya Walton Pratt ordered Shanklin to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for four years following his release from federal prison.

