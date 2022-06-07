LMPD: Five carjacking incidents in Louisville since Fourth of July weekend

From driveways to gas stations, Louisville has dealt with a string of carjacking incidents over the last several days.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since July 2, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has reported four successful carjacking incidents and one attempted carjacking incident across the River City.

The first of these incidents occurred Saturday around 8 p.m. on South 39th St. in west Louisville, according to an LMPD incident report.

Police say two individuals approached a woman while she was getting into her car.

"It's crazy, crazy, I mean it's just crazy," Cornell Hill, a neighbor in the area, said. "I just saw her talking to police. They got on up out of the car. I didn't think much of it."

The next incident occurred on July 4 around 4 a.m. along Garland Ave. According to LMPD's incident report, six teenage boys approached a 41-year-old woman, demanding her keys. After a small struggle, one brandished a firearm, took the keys and drove off along with the other five the report says.

The third incident occurred on Wednesday, around 6:15 a.m., per an LMPD incident report, at the Thornton's gas station located at 4500 S. 3rd Street Rd.

Around that same time Wednesday morning, out near St. Matthews, another report from LMPD states there was an attempted carjacking.

According to LMPD the woman was armed as well, fighting off the suspect, who they say sped off in a silver four-door car.

And Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., police say a carjacking happened in the Russell neighborhood at the 500 block of S. 18th St.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.