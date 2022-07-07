Fifth LMPD officer pleads guilty to 2018 work fraud scheme

Prosecutors say Jackie Miller and several other officers worked off-duty security shifts while with LMPD. Miller earned a portion of each officer's earnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth Louisville police officer has plead guilty to a work fraud scheme in 2018.

Former Louisville Metro Police Officer Jackie Miller is charged with one count of theft by deception over $500, but less than $10,000.

As part of the plea deal, Miller admitted that from January through November of 2018, he directed more than three other LMPD officers to work off-duty security shifts through his security company "Metro Protection Services."

All of the officers were still employed by LMPD while working the off-duty shifts at BIOTAP Medial. According to prosecutors, Miller earned a portion of the proceeds for every shift worked by those officers. Miller also worked a number of shifts himself while being paid by LMPD, causing a loss exceeding $500.

Prosecutors recommended a three year felony sentence for a period of two years, however, pursuant to his plea agreement, Miller agreed to resign from the department, surrender his law enforcement license and must complete 100 hours of community service.

Four other officers have been charged in the case as well. According to court documents, charges against a sixth officer were dropped in November of last year.

