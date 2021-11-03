Louisville Free Public Library to resume in-person services at all locations

Library officials will offer "Grab and Go" access to materials at all locations beginning March 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Louisville Free Public Library is expanding in-person services at all locations.

Mayor Greg Fischer made the announcement and in consultation with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, Library officials will offer “Grab and Go” access to library materials beginning March 26.

Patrons are encouraged to pick up library materials and check out using self-check kiosks. Building capacity will be limited to ensure social distancing, and visits will be limited to no more than 90 minutes.

“This is great news, especially for our kids, as many of them are about to head back for in-person classes. I am proud of the way we have come together to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases here, and this is just one example of the good things resulting from that commitment,” Fischer said. “I appreciate all the work that Library Director Lee Burchfield and his team have done to provide services during the pandemic, and I know they – and our library patrons – are eager to get back into their branches.”

We are happy to announce that the Library will offer in-person “Grab and Go” access to library materials starting Friday, March 26. pic.twitter.com/3YI2oPogWU — LFPL (@LFPL) March 11, 2021

In order to expand services safely, the Library has reconfigured furniture, computer stations, and equipment to ensure safe physical distancing can be maintained.

Masks and temperature checks are required to enter library facilities, and all patrons must properly wear a face covering at all times during their visit. The Library will have masks available for patrons who arrive without them.

“We’re very excited to be able to expand services and welcome more people back into the Library in a way that helps keep both patrons and staff safe and healthy,” Burchfield said.

Study rooms and meeting spaces are not available for use at this time. However, as it has since August, computer access, printing and free faxing services will still be available at the libraries.

LFPL’s popular curbside pick-up of library materials, which began on June 1, also will continue at all locations, six days a week.

