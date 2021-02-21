Academy at Shawnee selling old auditorium seats as $40M renovation project continues

The school is selling some of its wooden seats to make way for more comfortable seating in its auditorium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Academy at Shawnee continues to undergo renovations, the school said it is selling its old auditorium seats.

The school’s principal, Kym Rice, announced the news on Facebook Friday night.

Shawnee is bringing the building into the future with a $40 million project which has seen renovations on its library, swimming pool, auditorium, hallways and the third floor of the building which has not been used for nearly 40 years due to structural issues.

"Our building was in need of significant renovations, and now our district has made the investment of nearly $40 million dollars to make sure our school meets the needs of our students," Rice said in October.

Rice said if there’s anyone interested in purchasing a piece of this history to call the school at (502) 485-8326.

Renovations to the school are expected to be complete this year.

The Academy at Shawnee is home to 538 students.