Louisville Fire Department tackles fire near Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire (LFD) tackled a fire near Bardstown Road late Thursday night.

LFD Lieutenant Colonel Graves said the initial call came in at 10:06 p.m. for a fire in the 2200 block of Bonnycastle Avenue.

The fire was on the second floor of a building and it was contained there according to Graves.

He said 25 firefighters were on the scene as of 10:10 p.m. and the fire was controlled in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and they were able to save a couple of dogs Graves said.

He added the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

