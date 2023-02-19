Louisville Fire hosts awards banquet honoring crew members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire honored some of its finest crew members during an awards banquet on Saturday.
The crew from the Belle of Louisville received the Citizens Award for their rescue of a potential drowning victim in the Ohio River.
Two families who helped sponsor baby boxes at Louisville fire stations were also recognized.
Mayor Craig Greenberg thanks firefighters for their work and congratulated those retiring.
"Thank you so much for your service. And, if it was just alluded to, if your family gets a little tired of having you around the house -- we have a lot of great jobs still available," Greenberg said. "So I will not be doing my job if I did not encourage you, after a couple months off when you get bored of being at home and you're ready to continue with your public service, please think about other opportunities to serve."
Seven firefighters received the Medal of Valor for rescues made during structure fires.
