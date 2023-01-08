Louisville firefighter injured in vacant house fire in Park Hill neighborhood, LFD says

No other injuries were reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville firefighter was injured in a house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Louisville Fire Department (LFD) says crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Bolling Avenue. When they arrived, they say they found "heavy fire" coming from the second floor. LFD says it took 10 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The fire department says a porch roof collapsed during firefighting operations, injuring one firefighter. The firefighter was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with an "apparent leg injury." No other injuries were reported.

LFD says the building sustained "significant damage," but there was no damage to adjacent structures.

LFD Arson Investigators are currently working to determine the cause.

