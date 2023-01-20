Crews fight 'heavy fire' at auto shop near Iroquois Park neighborhood

The shop was connected to an apartment complex. Firefighters stopped the fire before it could spread to the apartments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire broke out in an automotive body shop connected to an apartment complex just outside of Iroquois Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to Fire officials.

Jason Meiman, PRP Fire Department fire chief, said firefighters were on scene three minutes after they received the call and encountered a "heavy fire" in an automotive body shop.

The shop was connected to an apartment building; Meiman said the fire never reached the complex.

Officials say there was a foyer between the shop and the apartment building. The fire did enter the foyer but crews stopped the fire before it could spread to the complex.

"There were occupants in the apartment building at the time of the fire," he said. "We were able to get them out in a safe fashion."

There were no injuries reported; Louisville Metro Arson is on scene investigating.

The scene will be blocked off for the next hour despite Doss High School being located up the road.

"JCPS is aware of this situation and they are directing their buses from what I've been told," Meiman said.

