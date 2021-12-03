Louisville to receive $434 million in federal stimulus funds

Mayor Greg Fischer said the funds will help fight COVID-19 and help with economic recovery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayor said the city is getting about $434 million in federal stimulus funding.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the funds will help fight COVID-19 and help with economic recovery.

Fischer said Jefferson County Public Schools and the University of Louisville would also receive funding from the federal stimulus, known as the American Rescue Plan.

The city is developing an internal team to manage the incoming funds.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.