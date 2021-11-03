Kentucky expands Phase 1C eligibility to include more health risks

Starting March 15, adults with conditions that the CDC says might put them at an increased risk for severe illness will be part of Phase 1C.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the state continues to receive more COVID-19 vaccines, State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky will expand Phase 1C eligibility to include more people with health risks.

Starting Monday, March 15, adults with conditions the CDC says might put them at an increased risk for severe illness will be part of Phase 1C. The CDC's list includes people with:

Type 1 diabetes;

Moderate-to-severe asthma;

Cystic fibrosis;

Cerebrovascular disease;

Immunocompromised states from blood or bone marrow transplant, HIV, immune deficiencies, use of corticosteroids or other immune-weakening medicines;

Neurological conditions like dementia;

Liver disease;

Body mass index over 25 but lower than 30;

Pulmonary fibrosis;

Thalassemia.

That list is in addition to adults who have underlying medical conditions that the CDC says do put them at an increased risk of severe illness — like cancer, Type 2 diabetes, heart conditions and pregnancy.

The only medical condition listed by the CDC that will not be eligible in Phase 1C are those who smoke. Kentucky's Phase 1C will still include essential workers and anyone aged 60 or older.

Louisville Metro has been working through residents 60 and older before moving to other parts of Phase 1C.

The CDC's list of medical conditions can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.