Contest: Who can make the best cocktail in Louisville?

The winning cocktail will be crowned at 'Bourbon and Beyond' in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city will be holding a cocktail competition which will settle a decades long debate: What is the quintessential cocktail of Louisville?

"Today in which we are determined to further establish Louisville's place in the municipal firmament of legendary libations joining Manhattan, Moscow, Long Island, Singapore and a few others in that exclusive club," Mayor Fischer said.

The best cocktail will be the official Louisville cocktail and will be given the appropriate name "The Louisville".

One of the few rules of the competition: the cocktail must feature Kentucky bourbon.

The new Louisville cocktail will be crowned at Bourbon and Beyond festival in September. Following the event, if you want to try something new, you can try asking for "The Louisville".

