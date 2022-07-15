7th Annual Beer Fest returns to Jeffersontown; What you need to know

Tickets costs $45, which includes entry to the festival and a souvenir tasting glass, plus a sampling card and lanyard.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Kentuckiana, get ready to flock to Jeffersontown for the 7th annual Beer Fest.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 16, in the heart of downtown Jeffersontown. No children or pets are allowed and those going must be 21+.

Tickets costs $45, which includes entry to the festival and a souvenir tasting glass, plus a sampling card and lanyard.

40 craft beer samples will be available on the tasting card, which you can redeem at RecBar for game tokens.

There are also $10 tickets for designated drivers, which doesn't include any alcohol samples, but does offer unlimited free water.

The Jeffersontown Beer Fest features local favorites and nationally renowned beers, as well as seltzers, wine and food.

Live music will fill the air as friends catch up, neighbors discuss city changes, and new acquaintances argue the better of the beer offerings.

The Jeffersontown Beer Fest began seven years ago, when 3rd Turn Brewing wasn't even ready to start selling beer.

Tickets are still on sale online, and at Cox's & Evergreen without fees.

For more information, please visit the Craft Beer Fest's website.

