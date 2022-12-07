New kiosks improve access to social services in Kentucky

The launch coincides with Family Scholar House's new website, MyKY.info. Now, they show free resources throughout the state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social Services throughout Kentucky are now accessible on-the-go.

Family Scholar House, a Louisville-based nonprofit, rolled out kiosks that connect residents with resources they may need in seconds.

The launch coincides with the organization’s new website, MyKY.info. They formerly used louieconnect.com, which only provided resources in Jefferson County. Now, the website and kiosks show free resources throughout the state.

"You're only going to find resources in MyKy.info that show free resources, but it also shows you the requirements, what you need to bring with you, when they're open, where they're located - all of the information you need to know to go receive help somewhere,” Sarah Brady, Director of Workforce Development with Family Scholar House, explained.

Brady said there are currently 19 kiosks in Louisville, with plans to revamp all of them; 50 more will be added throughout the state in the next month.



Family Scholar House announced the new kiosks in Jefferson Community and Technical College on Monday.

"We very much realize that it's not going to school or going to work that stops someone from pursuing their degree program. It's life,” Brady said.



She said some obstacles include things like finding food, mental health services and even apprenticeships.

"Sometimes it's those people who aren't willing to come to you and ask your for help who need the most help, but they're more likely to find the resources themselves,” Brady said.



With school out in Jefferson County, Brady walked through a timely example. She said if a family is looking for a summer meal for a child under the age of 18, they would just follow the prompts and in just a few seconds several results would pop up. The results would include locations, opening and closing hours, phone numbers and more.

Brady said users can also save a search and send it to their phone in case they want to look at it later.

The new kiosks also include a Spanish version. There are also free resources for specific ages immigration status and more.

With a nearly 30-year history of serving the community, Brady said she's glad Family Scholar House can increase its outreach.

