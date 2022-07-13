Louisville’s first 'food hall' empowers local restaurants to sustainably collaborate

Paristown’s Village Market will allow restaurant owners to shrink their carbon footprint, produce less food waste and access fresher ingredients.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever sustainable food hall is set to open this summer and will feature some local favorites.

The Village Market is currently under construction in the building which formerly housed The Café before it moved in 2020.

According to a press release, the Village Market will feature five local restaurants and a large bar.

Once completed, the renovated building will provide casual indoor dining as well as outdoor dining on a patio that will lead from the Village Market to Christy’s Garden. Large festivals, concerts and events will be able to take place in the garden.

Unique to other local markets, there will be one point-of-sale for all food purchases at the Paristown market.

While each restaurant is a separate entity, owners will collaborate with their Village Market peers by consolidating delivery trips, utilizing the same service items and buying necessary items in bulk.

These efforts will shrink the market's carbon footprint as well as lessen its food waste, according to a Paristown spokesperson.

The Village Market announced Jeffersonville’s Jeff Donuts will be the first to begin operations. The other four local restaurants have not been named yet.

Wes Johnson, president of the Paristown Food and Beverage Group, says all the owners come from all walks of life and have operated everything from brick and mortar shops to food trucks.

“Jeff’s Donuts is already part of our family,” Johnson says. “We are very comfortable with their successful operations and we believe they will be a great addition to the types of food we will feature at The Village Market.”

Johnson says he is confident the last restaurant spot will be filled soon.

Local operators interested in learning more about bringing their food concept to The Village Market can email Wes Johnson directly.

