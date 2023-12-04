What we know about the 'hero officers' who responded to the Louisville bank shooting

Here's what we know about Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory Galloway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Earlier this week, a 25-year-old gunman opened fire inside a conference room on the first floor of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Five people were killed and several others were injured, including three Louisville Metro Police officers. The shooter was killed in a shootout with police.

Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said April 10, 2023, will be forever etched into the city's memory.

"Our freedom to live in safety and conduct business with peace of mind was challenged," she said. "But be assured, it is a challenge that the men and women of LMPD are prepared to face and conquer just as was demonstrated by the heroic actions of our first responders to the Old National Bank."

One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head and remains in critical condition according to UofL Health officials.

Who is Officer Nickolas Wilt?

Officer Nickolas Wilt graduated from LMPD's Police Academy on March 31.

The rookie officer was on his fourth day with the department when he responded to the mass shooting at Old National Bank.

"He had no experience," LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said. "He was going based on two things: His training and his character."

Body camera video from Wilt shows how despite being shot at by the gunman, he and Officer Cory Galloway ran up the stairs toward the gunfire.

"He never hesitates, even after getting shot at. This young man went back into the line of fire in order to protect others," Humphrey said.

Wilt has spent much of his adult life helping others. Before becoming a police officer, he worked for the LaGrange Fire Department for seven years.

Fire Major Keith Smith remembers Wilt for his commitment to his community and passion for wanting to do more.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has started raising funds to help cover Wilt's medical expenses as he recovers.

Who is Officer Cory Galloway?

Officer Cory "CJ" Galloway is Wilt's training officer.

He has been with LMPD since 2018, according to officials.

In the newly released police body camera video, Galloway can be seen rolling back down the concrete steps of the bank after Wilt was shot.

He hid behind a concrete barrier to try and find a vantage point to take out the shooter. As the shooter continued breaking out the glass windows to fire at police, Galloway was able to find an angle and shoot the suspect, police said.

Galloway was injured in the shootout having been grazed by one of the bullets.

"It's easy to tell an officer that you have to run towards gunfire. It's another thing for them to actually do it," Humphrey said. "Anybody who has ever been shot at can tell you, it is not fun and it doesn't matter how many times you get shot at, it doesn't get easier."

Humphrey said that he would love to have either officer by his side any day.

"They did absolutely exactly what they needed to do to save lives. Once officers arrived on scene, not another person was shot," he said. "That's what we're here for."

