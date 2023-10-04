Here are the victims of downtown Louisville's mass shooting

All of the victims were employed by the bank. They were meeting in a first-floor conference room when the gunman opened fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified the four victims killed during a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old employee at the bank.

Police said the suspect used a rifle to fire several rounds inside a first-floor conference room early Monday morning.

Louisville Metro Police said the suspect was killed in a gunfight with police.

All of the victims were employees of Old National Bank.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Thomas Elliott, 63

Thomas Elliott was the senior vice president at Old National Bank. He was also a close friend to both Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

"Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad," Beshear said. "He was one of the people I talk to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend."

Former Mayor Greg Fischer also expressed his condolences to Elliott's family. He said he leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

James 'Jim' Tutt, 64

Tutt was a market executive at Old National Bank. He was previously a board member of the Louisville downtown partnership.

According to his Linkedin, Tutt was a Frankfort native who graduated from the University of Kentucky. He had almost 40 years of experience as a commercial finance professional. Of those, he spent 30 years in commercial banking.

He was involved in professional education for over two decades; he was on the Faculty of the RMA Ohio Valley Chapter Commercial Lending School at Ball State and the University of Indianapolis from 1994-2004, and on the Commercial Real Estate Faculty of the Risk Management Association in Philadelphia for the past 13 years according to his LinkedIn.

Joshua Barrick, 40

Barrick was a senior vice president within the commercial real estate banking group at Old National Bank, according to his LinkedIn.

Father Shayne Duvall from Holy Trinity Church said Barrick was one of their parishioners.

"Even in this season of Easter joy and hope, sadness and darkness find their way into our lives...Josh was one of the many victims who died in the tragic mass shooting this morning at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Our hearts are heavy, they are broken, and we are searching for answers."

He said the church would be gathering for community prayer and to celebrate Barrick's life Monday night.

Juliana Farmer, 45

Julianna Farmer was a commercial banking agent at Old National Bank, according to Greater Louisville Inc.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

