What we know about suspected Louisville mass shooter

Police said the 23-year-old was an employee at the bank where the shooting happened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have identified the suspected mass shooter at Old National Bank as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon.

According to police, Sturgeon walked into a conference room where multiple employees were meeting Monday morning and opened fire.

Four people were killed and nine others were injured.

Sturgeon was killed in a shootout with police, LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said in a Monday afternoon news conference.

What we know about Connor Sturgeon

Sturgeon was reportedly an employee at Old National Bank.

Police said that Sturgeon was live-streaming on social media during the shooting.

A rifle was used in the shooting, police said.

Louisville Metro Police and the ATF were seen at a home in the Camp Taylor neighborhood Monday afternoon. An ATF spokesperson said that was in connection to the shooting.

Police have not speculated on a possible motive behind the shooting.

What we know about the victims of the mass shooting

Police identified the victims as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; and Juliana Farmer, 57 -- all were employees at the bank.

Of the nine injured, three victims remain in critical condition, including 26-year-old LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was struck in the head by a bullet.

Villaroel said he had just graduated from the police academy on March 31. She said he has come out of brain surgery but remains in critical condition.

UofL Health said at least three of the injured patients have been discharged.

