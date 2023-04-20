Gunman's family 'aghast' to learn rifle used in Louisville bank shooting would be sold in auction

The family said they were "aghast" to learn that Kentucky law mandates the assault rifle used in the tragic event be sold at a public auction.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of the Louisville bank gunman says they are working with local authorities to ensure the gun used in the mass shooting is destroyed.

The 25-year-old shooter used a rifle he legally purchased to open fire on a conference room in the Old National Bank where employees were meeting on Monday, April 10. Five people were killed and several others were injured.

In a statement from the family's lawyer, Pete Palmer, he said the family was "aghast" to learn that Kentucky law mandates the assault rifle used in the tragic event be sold at a public auction.

"The family, in conjunction with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), is working vigorously to ensure the assault rifle is legally destroyed," the statement said.

The first step in that process occurred on Monday when ATF took possession of the assault rifle.

In 1998, state lawmakers passed a Kentucky law requiring all guns “confiscated by a state or local law enforcement agency”—including those used in crimes—be turned over to Kentucky State Police (KSP). KSP then sells those guns to federally licensed firearms dealers at public auctions.

The law also prohibits local agencies from destroying confiscated firearms.

"We genuinely appreciate the assistance of both LMPD and ATF in this regard. This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common sense gun safety measures must be enacted," the family said.

The family ended their statement by calling for action and urging Kentucky state legislature to "lead the way" and change the law to remove the gun auction provision.

