How to help victims of mass shooting in downtown Louisville bank

Officials have encouraged people to donate blood if they wish to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For anyone who wants to help the victims of the deadly mass shooting that happened in a bank in downtown Louisville, here is what you can do.

A GoFundMe has been organized by "Victims First," a group made of families who have been affected by other mass shootings around the country.

Additionally, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said they need people to donate blood.

"There are so many people who want to do something and want to help. Who see this nightmare unfold and want to make it better somehow. We appreciate that," he said. "If you want to do something right now to show support for the first responders who are trying to save lives. A great way is to donate blood."

UofL Hospital's Dr. Jason Smith said the hospital used 170 units of blood products on Monday.

The Red Cross added they need O-negative the most.

According to Johns Hopkins University, gunshot wounds require more blood than other injuries.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is seeking donations to take care of medical and recovery expenses for Officer Nickolas Wilt.

You can donate on the foundation's social media post, which has already garnered more than $71,000.

Donations can also be sent through Venmo: @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati, or on the foundation's website by clicking here.

"All funds go directly to the family," the foundation said.

The FBI has also created a new website for residents to continue to submit tips, videos and images in regard to Monday’s mass shooting.

To submit tips that may assist authorities, please click here. You can also call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.