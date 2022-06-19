LMPD investigating after unresponsive man dies in hospital

Police found the man unresponsive near River Road at Third Street late Saturday night. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, a spokesperson said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a man's death that happened late Saturday night.

According to a department spokesperson, officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a call of a man down around 9:45 p.m. near River Road at Third Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man.

He was transported by EMS to the University of Louisville Health's Jewish Hospital, where police say the victim later died.

The man's identity or cause of death has not been released at this time.

"LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will be conducting a death investigation," the spokesperson said.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

