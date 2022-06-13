LMPD: Body found burned in alley near Rubel Park

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating because they suspect foul play.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m., LMPD says they responded to a body found in an alley near Rubel Park, in the 600 block of Barret Ave.

When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, and his body had been burned.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating because they suspect foul play.

The official cause of death has not been released, and there are currently no suspects.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this case, LMPD asks that you call their anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or use their online crime tip portal.

