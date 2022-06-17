Shelbyville Police: One person killed, another injured in shooting

"This is not a random incident," a Shelbyville Police spokesperson said in a press release. "It is believed that there is no threat to the general public."

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead and another critically injured following a shooting in Shelbyville.

The Shelbyville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Juniper Drive sometime Friday morning.

According to police, when officers arrived they found an unresponsive man. After attempting life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead.

A second man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds, police say his injuries were life-threatening.

"This is not a random incident," a Shelbyville Police spokesperson said in a press release. "It is believed that there is no threat to the general public."

If anyone has any information regarding this incident that could assist in the investigation, police ask that you contact the crime stoppers tip line at 502-633-4500 or 502-633-2326.

Information sent to crime stoppers can be anonymous.

