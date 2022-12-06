Suspect arrested in Waterfront Park shooting that injured 6 youth

According to police, the suspect is the father of a 9-year-old who was grazed by one of the bullets.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured six youth at Waterfront Park last weekend.

According to police, William Devon Thompson Jr. was arrested and charged Thursday afternoon in connection to the shooting near the Big Four Bridge.

He has been charged with six counts of assault in the first degree and one count of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Police Chief Erika Shields told WHAS11 News the shooting stemmed from a fight over an electric scooter. She said a 9-year-old, identified by police as Thompson's child, was riding the scooter and was grazed by a bullet.

One of the young people who was shot is still in serious condition, Shields said.

LMPD said although an arrest has been made, the department's investigation continues as they work to identify another suspect involved in the shooting.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.