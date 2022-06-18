Louisville mayor 'fine' after being punched at Fourth Street Live

The mayor was attending events at Fourth Street Live when he was punched by that individual, according to a department spokesperson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are searching for a man they say assaulted Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Police said Mayor Fischer is doing fine after the incident and will release more information regarding that incident as it becomes available.

The department did release several photos of the man that may have been involved in the incident.

The mayor’s office has not released a statement.

If you were in the area and may have saw what happened, LMPD is urging you to call their Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine. LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673. pic.twitter.com/BeKnjfJOgv — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

