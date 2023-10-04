LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Jefferson Community & Technical College

Police said there was a report of a shooting outside the school, however, the suspects fled prior to police arriving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Metro Police said officers responded to a separate shooting near the Jefferson Community & Technical College.

The department said officers responded to the report around 11 a.m. at 8th and Chestnut. When police arrived they found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

LMPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police said on social media the suspects fled before police could arrive.

"Due to the location of this shooting, officers searched [JCTCS] to make sure the facility was clear of any other possible threats or victims," they said.

Police reaffirmed the shooting was not connected to the Old National Bank shooting.

A spokesperson for JCTC said there is no active aggressor on any of the campuses.

"All Jefferson campuses are clear with the exception of the Technical Campus, which will remain on lockdown due to police protocol," they said.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and continues to canvass the area. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or report tips using the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

