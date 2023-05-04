'It's time to put down these guns': Louisville group to provide protection in Victory Park after shooting

The shooting happened during Kid Fest on Wednesday, causing more than 20 kids to hide in fear.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a violent start to spring break in the California neighborhood, a group of men are coming together with a mission to keep children safe.

The group provided security at Victory Park Wednesday after a teenage girl was shot there two days before.

"We're out here to protect our community, to protect our neighborhoods, and to protect these street," Kamal Wells, founder of Men Against Gun Violence, said.

The shooting happened during Kid Fest, causing more than 20 kids to hide in fear. The goal of the event is to make sure youth have activities to prevent violence. However, Antonio Brown, member of Gloves not Guns, says unfortunately no one was there to help.

Brown says neighborhood leaders requested for police to be at the playground, but officers didn't show up until a 911 call was made.

"So you're telling me you cannot save kids lives because.. why? Like not one police officer can sit down here. We're here now. Where is the police presence?" Brown said.

According to Louisville Metro Police, their presence requires a permit and the only planned, permitted event at Victory Park is a block party at the end of the month.

LMPD said they "cannot provide security at all events in the Metro," because the department is 288 officers short.

But the three men say that's not an excuse.

"You have man power, you have resources, you have funding but you can't make yourself available for the community you swore to protect and serve," Wells said.

Denorver Garrett, founder X-Hate Ministries, says they plan to look after the area every day until the festival ends, to encourage everyone to stop the violence.

"It's time to put down these guns," Garrett said.

Also, to ensure children can play in peace.

"We love you. We going to be here fighting for you and protecting you by any means necessary," Brown said.

Organizers plan to continue Kids Fest at Victory Park the rest of the week because they say it's part of solving violence.

