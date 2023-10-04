Police: 5 dead, 8 injured, including police officers; shooter dead

The incident reportedly took place inside the Old National Bank.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said there were "multiple casualties" after responding to a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

Police said five people are dead, including the shooter. Eight people are injured. Two of the injured are police officers.

One of the officers is undergoing surgery at this time. The other is expected to survive.

LMPD Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said officers responded within minutes and began exchanging gunfire with the shooter once they entered the building.

Humphrey said it's unclear if the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot or if they died during the exchange with police.

It appears the suspect was a previous or current employee, according to LMPD.

As of 10 a.m., police have reported there is "no active danger." LMPD is asking residents to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street as police continue their investigation.

"Pray with us for those who are currently at UofL Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

A witness who was inside the building told WHAS11 they saw a man with a "long assault rifle" fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

"He just started firing," he said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a "shootout." They said civilians were being carried out.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his sympathies with the families of those impacted.

During an 11 a.m. press conference in Louisville, Beshear said he was personal friends with two of the victims who died and one of those injured.

"This is awful," he said. "My [Attorney General] campaign was out of that building. I know virtually everyone in it. That was my bank."

Both Greenberg and Beshear thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

"I want to thank them, and all of our other law enforcement officers, for responding and doing their best to try and save some of my friends and many others," Beshear said.

"Without a doubt, their actions saved lives," Greenberg said.

Old National Bank released a statement is response to a mass shooting occurring in their downtown Louisville location.

In response to the tragic shooting this morning at our Preston Pointe location in downtown Louisville, members of the... Posted by Old National Bank on Monday, April 10, 2023

FBI Louisville and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive are also on the scene assisting Metro Police.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.