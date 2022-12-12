'Our numbers are still unacceptable': LMPD, community leaders address weekend violence in Louisville

Lt. Col. Steve Healy said every one of the shootings could have been prevented "if someone made a better decision."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were shot in Louisville over the weekend, two men died and several other people injured and in the hospital.

Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday.

The second man died after being shot near the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday too.

Others are recovering in the hospital.

Lt. Col. Steve Healy said every one of the shootings could have been prevented "if someone made a better decision."

Healey spoke to media outlets Monday afternoon and said the shootings are not directly connected.

"The way they are connected though is we've had individuals who decided to make poor decisions and use a hand gun to solve their differences," he said.

Bishop Dennis Lyons, of Gospel Missionary Church and president of The Voice of Louisville, a civil rights organization, said he hopes this type of violence is near its end as Louisville prepares for a new mayor and a new police chief.

Lyons, who is a vocal community leader, said decreasing violence will take more collaboration, but admits, mistrust of police still remains.

"They don't know who's doing these shootings, but we know," he said. "And the problem is that we don't trust them enough to tell them what we know."

Healey said LMPD has made headway, and is receiving more tips from community members.

Plus, he said violent crime is down overall, with about 400 non-fatal shootings this year, compared with 600 this time last year.

"Our numbers are still unacceptable," he said.

Healey also points to the homicide clearance rate, which he said is around 50%, but is normally in the 30th percentile.

In addition to more community cooperation, he points to faster DNA testing and federal collaboration in bringing down gang leaders.

"We're focusing more on our higher level gang leaders, our trigger pullers, our shot callers and high level narcotic traffickers and focusing on those individuals, I believe, has already helped decrease our crime numbers," Healey said.

Despite the violent weekend, Lyons has hope for more progress.

"I know it looks bad, but I see this as a sign of hope that we need to, without reservation, work together to bring community trust," he said.

Lyons hosts 'The Bishop's Table' every Friday; it's conversations with city leaders, including metro police officers.

Anyone with any information, or surveillance video, regarding these shootings are encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

