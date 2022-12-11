LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured

Police said the shootings happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Newburg and near Shively.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg.

There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Metro Police said about 15 minutes later, Second Division officers found a man who had been shot in the 1800 block of Fust Avenue near Shively.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shootings are not related.

However, they do not have suspects in either case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.