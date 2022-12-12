2 Louisville men arrested, charged with southern Indiana murder in October

La’Aundra Owens was killed in her car after a "barrage of gunfire" nearly two months ago, according to Jeffersonville police.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men were arrested for their connection in a murder in southern Indiana nearly two months ago.

According to a Jeffersonville Police press release, Le'Shawndre Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, were charged with the following:

Murder

Attempted murder

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 4 felony)

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (Level 4 felony)

Auto theft (Level 6 felony)

These charges were given in connection to the murder of La'Aundra Owens.

On Oct. 17, Jeffersonville Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court.

Officers on scene found Owens in her car with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials described the attack as a "barrage of gunfire".

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and confirmed Owens died due to her injuries.

