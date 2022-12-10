LMPD: Man found dead inside vehicle, police investigating

Louisville Metro Police say they were dispatched on a report of a "man down" inside a vehicle on West Chestnut Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police say they were dispatched on a report of a "man down" inside a vehicle on West Chestnut Street shortly before 8:00 a.m.

First Division officers say when they arrived, they found the man dead.

At this time, the identity of the man in unknown.

LMPD says the Homicide Unit opened a death investigation while they wait for the results of the autopsy for further determination on what caused the man’s death.

WHAS11 will update this story when we receive more information.

